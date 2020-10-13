- DXY keeps the bid tone in place around 93.20/30.
- Rumours of an extra stimulus package lose momentum.
- US Core CPI rose 0.2% MoM and 1.7% YoY in September.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, stays bid above the 93.00 mark so far in the first half of the week.
US Dollar Index unchanged post-US CPI
The index flirts with the 55-day SMA in the vicinity of 93.30 against the backdrop of a better mood in the safe haven universe on Tuesday.
In fact, the index picks up renewed upside pace after hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine somewhat faded after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced it will halt its study after a participant showed unexplained illness. The news hurt the sentiment surrounding the risk complex and gave fresh oxygen to the demand for the dollar.
In addition, uncertainty in the US political scenario is expected to remain well and sound after President Trump resumed its campaign after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
In the US data sphere, inflation figures measured by the CPI showed headline consumer prices rose 0.2% inter-month in September and 1.4% over the last twelve months. Prices stripping food and energy costs rose 0.2% MoM and 1.7% from a year earlier. additionally, the NFIB Index improved to 104.0 in September and the IBD/TIPP Index comes up later in the session.
What to look for around USD
The index stays supported by the 93.00 region so far this week. Occasional bullish attempts, however, are seen as temporary, as the underlying sentiment towards the greenback remains cautious-to-bearish. This view is reinforced by the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy, the negative position in the speculative community and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections. The resumption of market chatter surrounding another stimulus package also puts the dollar under extra pressure.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.24% at 93.26 and a break above 94.20 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25) and finally 94.80 (100-day SMA). On the downside, immediate contention lines up at 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) followed by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving closer to the 1.1700 threshold
The American dollar wins in a risk-averse environment, fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the elections. Poor US inflation adds to the sour mood.
GBP/USD tumbles on renewed Brexit woes
GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 as demand for the greenback couples with no progress in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Also, the UK unemployment rate surged to 4%.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.