US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY sees worst daily decline in 5-weeks

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) had its worst daily decline since early April. 
  • DXY is testing an important support near 99.60 level.

 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) turned lower this Monday challenging 3-day lows and the 50 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY started the trading week with a sharp drop below the 100.00 mark and the main SMAs. The market is challenging the 99.60 support level which was key in May. Bulls could try to lift the market and regain the 100.00 level. However, a clear break below the 99.60 level can lead to more down and decline towards the 99.30 and the 98.90 levels. 
 
 

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.6
Today Daily Change -0.76
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 100.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.95
Daily SMA50 99.71
Daily SMA100 98.81
Daily SMA200 98.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.49
Previous Daily Low 100.08
Previous Weekly High 100.56
Previous Weekly Low 99.56
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.95

 

 

