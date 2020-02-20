US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY on track to close above 2019 high, nearing the 100 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is trading near 45-month high as the market is approaching the 100 mark.
  • Bulls are likely expecting a continuation of the bull move towards the 100.20 and 100.40 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is about to have a daily close above the 2019 high (at 99.67) as the market is nearing the 100 psychological level. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is extending its longest run in several months as the bulls are nearing the 100 mark. The trend remains intact and a break above the above-mentioned level should expose higher levels near the 100.20 and 100.40 resistance. Support is seen near the 99.65 and 99.40 levels. 
 
  

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.88
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 99.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.45
Daily SMA50 97.73
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.72
Previous Daily Low 99.38
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

