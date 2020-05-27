US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY is bouncing from monthly lows

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from the May’s lows.
  • Strong support is seen in the 99.00/98.80 price zone. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is finding some solid support near the monthly lows close to the 99.00 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart. However, the risk appetite mood on Wall Street is diminishing the demand for the greenback.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is rebounding from the May’s lows while trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Buyers are attempting to support the market in the 99.00/98.80 price zone as it has been solid support in the last few months. On the flip side, a convincing break below the mentioned levels can yield an extension down to the 98.20/98.00 support zone.  
  
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.05
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.71
Daily SMA50 100
Daily SMA100 99
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.78
Previous Daily Low 98.9
Previous Weekly High 100.47
Previous Weekly Low 99
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.45

 

 

