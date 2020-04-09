US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY ending session below 100.00 mark on Fed surprise

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) consolidates gains below the 100.00 mark. 
  • Support could emerge near the 99.50 and 99.00 price levels. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 100.00 level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading in a bull trend above its main daily SMAs (simple moving averages), however, the buck is losing some traction below the 100.00 figure this Thursday as the Fed decided to inject $2.3 trillion in additional loans while US jobless claims came in above 6.6 million.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY dipped below the 100 mark and below the 50/100 SMAs but still above the 200 one suggesting that the uptrend stays intact. The buck is finding some support near the 99.50 level and a bounce can see bulls attempting to regain the 100.00 figure and above. Further down, support is seen near the 99.00 and 98.30 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.56
Today Daily Change -0.57
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 100.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.07
Daily SMA50 98.94
Daily SMA100 98.23
Daily SMA200 98.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.43
Previous Daily Low 99.92
Previous Weekly High 100.86
Previous Weekly Low 98.31
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

