US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY ending session below 100.00 mark on Fed surprise

US dollar index (DXY) consolidates gains below the 100.00 mark.

Support could emerge near the 99.50 and 99.00 price levels.

The level to beat for bulls is the 100.00 level.

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading in a bull trend above its main daily SMAs (simple moving averages), however, the buck is losing some traction below the 100.00 figure this Thursday as the Fed decided to inject $2.3 trillion in additional loans while US jobless claims came in above 6.6 million.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY dipped below the 100 mark and below the 50/100 SMAs but still above the 200 one suggesting that the uptrend stays intact. The buck is finding some support near the 99.50 level and a bounce can see bulls attempting to regain the 100.00 figure and above. Further down, support is seen near the 99.00 and 98.30 levels.

