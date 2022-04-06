US Dollar Index approaches 100.00 on souring market mood amid hawkish FOMC minutes

- The DXY is marching towards 100.00 as the hawkish stance of the FOMC minutes has improved safe-haven appeal.
- Balance sheet reduction is likely to remain at an elevated pace.
- US administration has imposed full blocking sanctions on Russia’s giant banks.
The US dollar index (DXY) is heading towards the psychological figure of 100.00 on tailwinds of negative market sentiment as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes have heightened the odds of an aggressive tightening monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May. The dictation of the FOMC minutes clears that the market participants should start bracing one or more 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hikes announcement by the Fed this year. Also, the size reduction of the balance sheet will be done at a rapid pace to contain inflation. Considering the extent of reduction in the balance sheet, Fed policymakers majorly agreed on monthly caps of about $60B for Treasury securities, and $35B for mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
US Treasury Yields
The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields retreated from the highs of 2.66%, which indicates that investors have already discounted the hawkish stance of the FOMC minutes. While the 2-year US Treasury yields that are more sensitive to the interest rates have faced more heat. There is no denying the fact that the rising expectations of a jumbo rate elevation by the Fed in May have underpinned the risk-off impulse.
The US escalates financial shock on Russia
The US administration on Wednesday announced that it is dramatically elevating the financial shock for Russia. The former has imposed full blocking sanctions on Russia's Sberbank and Alfa Bank, which holds more than one-third of Russia's total banking assets.
DXY Technical Analysis
On the daily scale, the DXY has exploded from its previous consolidation, which remained in a range of 97.73-99.42 in March. The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 98.70 and 97.83 respectively are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|99.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.62
|Daily SMA50
|97.39
|Daily SMA100
|96.71
|Daily SMA200
|94.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.52
|Previous Daily Low
|98.84
|Previous Weekly High
|99.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.68
|Previous Monthly High
|99.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles around 0.7500 amid risk-aversion
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to retain the 0.7500 threshold after FOMC Meeting Minutes exacerbated the dismal mood. Tension in Eastern Europe and inflation under the spotlight.
EUR/USD: Bears are on the prowl but bulls are firming up
EUR/USD is hardening on the support area following today's minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The US dollar surged higher to fresh 2022 highs but the euro remains within familiar ranges, albeit eyeing a run to test the 2022 lows.
XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00
Gold trades around $1,925.54, still unable to attract investors as per trading in quite a limited intraday range. XAU has been flat for over a week, with daily candles showing little to no bodies, as the risk-averse environment boosts demand for both safe-haven assets.
Algorand price could run up 17% with this trade setup
Algorand price could surprise the bears aiming for the March lows. Traders should keep their eyes on Algorand for a potential continuation of the uptrend. Algorand price is currently trading at $0.79.
Fed Governor Brainard's suggestion and the bond meltdown
Fed Governor Brainard's suggestion of a rapid unwind of the Fed's balance sheet stoked a bond market sell-off that is continuing today, rippling through the capital markets. The US 10-year yield is rising for the fourth consecutive session.