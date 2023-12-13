- The US Dollar is in the green against all major peers.
- Traders brace for an expected firm pushback on rate cuts from the Fed.
- The US Dollar Index hovers around 104 with 105 targeted if the Fed delivers hawkish message.
The US Dollar (USD) is steady to sideways with small gains against all major G20 currencies. Traders are bracing for the last US Federal Reserve meeting of 2023. Although another pause in the monetary policy rate looks to be a given, the guiding speech from US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be the event that might move the needle. Another factor could be the Fed’s Dot Plot, forecasting the trajectory of interest rates based on the consensus views of Fed members.
On the economic front, all eyes will be on 19:00 GMT for the official rate announcement and initial guidance, followed by the press conference with Jerome Powell at 19:30 GMT. Meanwhile the US Producer Price Index number were overall in line in this final reading and triggered no real substantial changes.
Daily digest: PPI numbers confirm Tuesday's CPI
- Near 12:00 GMT the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has released the Mortgage Applications for last week. Previous number was 2.8% and now came out at 7.4%.
- The Producer Price Metrics measures the inflation on the production side for manufacturers and companies. Any upticks in the Producer Price metrics will be passed on further down the line to the clients in the stores and filter into Consumer Price Index numbers:
- Monthly Headline Producer Price Index went from -0.5% to 0.0%.
- Yearly Headline Producer Price Index went from 1.3% to 0.9%.
- Monthly Core Producer Price Index number remained unchanged at 0%.
- Yearly Core Producer Price Index to decline from 2.4% to 2%.
- At the stroke of 19:00 the Fed will release its monetary policy, expected to remain unchanged at 5.5%. A statement will be released as well, which will have the Fed’s Dot Plot projections.
- At 19:30 GMT, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will take the stage and give guidance to the markets on the stance of the Fed.
- Equites are holding steady in European trading with minor changes for the day. US futures are mildly in the green as well ahead of the main event this Wednesday. Chinese equities were in the ropes again with the Hong Kong Hang Seng down over 1% at its closing bell. With markets still doubting between risk-on or risk-off, the steady and sideways DXY moves confirms that traders are awaiting further elements.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 98.2% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this Wednesday.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades near 4.19%, in a whipsaw pattern where the floor around 4% for now looks to be holding the pressure for now.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Descending triangle to breakout on Fed
The US Dollar is sending very mixed signals on its US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart. The fact that the daily price action is showing lower highs with support holding steady along that 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.55, points to a bearish pressure building. This makes it very clear that two scenarios are on the table for the outcome in the DXY this Wednesday.
The DXY could snap the declining tops and print new highs for not only the past few days, but for the past week. This means that 104.26 needs to break in order to deliver a bullish signal and see the Greenback advance against several major different currencies. In a case where the Fed and Powell deliver a very hawkish message to the markets, with cuts being repriced to the second or third quarter of this year, DXY could soar towards 105.
To the downside, the 200-day SMA could snap if the Fed drops the ball. Markets are expecting cuts, and should the Dot Plots confirm that idea, while Powell would say that cuts are not foreseen in an attempt to remain hawkish. Expect traders to disregard his comments, buy into US bonds, with US yields dropping again and seeing the Greenback in its turn nosediving towards 102.50, the low of November.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades muted below 1.0800 ahead of Fed decision
EUR/USD is keeping its subdued momentum intact below 1.0800 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar retains the bid tone, following the US CPI data, despite an upbeat mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Fed policy announcements awaited.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2500 after weak UK data, Fed in focus
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and continues to decline toward 1.2500 in European trading on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% MoM and weighed on Pound Sterling. Eyes on Fed policy announcements.
Gold holds steady above $1,980 as focus shifts to Fed
Gold staged a modest rebound and stabilized above $1,980 on Wednesday. Ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 4.2% and helped XAU/USD edge higher.
Ethereum dips to crucial demand zone, analysts predict ETH price rally to $3,000
Ethereum price dropped close to the $2,100 level early on Wednesday, entering a crucial demand zone. Over 5.58 million wallet addresses hold nearly 40 million Ethereum tokens in the demand zone.
Fed policy decision: Sweet and sour
US headline inflation fell to 3.1% as expected, thanks to an almost 9% fall in gasoline prices since last year, although shelter inflation – which is where everyone sees the biggest potential for easing - remained sticky yet another month.