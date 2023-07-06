Share:

The US Dollar falls in a similar pattern as past few days and is again losing all intraday profits.

Main focus lies on ADP employment and ISM Service numbers for June.

The US Dollar Index is back above 103.00, but is unable to consolidate gains.

The US Dollar (USD) is under a buy-the-rumor-sell-the-fact scenario as the Greenback losing its profit against all pairs and deepens out even more losses against the ones it was already in the red at in earlier Thursday trading, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC Minutes showed a vote split in terms of hiking interest-rates in June instead of pausing. This tilted the minutes to a hawkish result, putting the future path in rates back on top of the bulletin board in terms of drivers. The prospect of further hikes by the Fed prompts the Dollar to diverge against several G10 currencies as some central banks have already announced either a steady monetary policy rate or even signalled cuts soon. The best example is the Polish Zloty, which falls back nearly 0.50% against the Greenback, as the country’s central bank has said that it is ready to cut interest rates soon.

On the economic data front, Thursday will bring the weekly jobless claims data ahead of Friday’s key US jobs report. Lorie K. Logan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is due to speak at 12:45 GMT. Although a lagging indicator, the JOLTS report for May – due at 14:00 GMT – is expected to shrink below the 10 million number.

Daily digest: US Dollar going under

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to arrive at Beijing amidst rising pressures between the US and China. Meanwhile China's president Xi Jinping tells China military to firmly safeguard sovereignty.

Some tensions and risks to keep in mind as well with an OPEC meeting taking place in Vienna today. Watch out for any comments on more Oil production cuts. Meanwhile, overnight Iran allegedly tried to seize two oil tankers in the Hormuz Strait. The attempt got foiled by the US military. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude oil price is very much correlated with the US Dollar.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is set to issue its monthly Employment change numbers for June at 12:15 GMT. Expectations are for a job gain of 228,000, lower than the 278,000 increase reported in the previous month.

More labor-market related data will come out at 12:30 GMT, namely the initial and continuing jobless claims for the week ended June 30. Initial claims are expected to edge up to 245,000 from 239,000 a week earlier, while the continuing claims are expected to increase from 1.742 million to 1.751 million.

Lorie K. Logan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will speak at 12:45 GMT.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will come out with several indicators about the services sector at 14:00 GMT. The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June is expected to increase from 50.3 to 51.0. Services New Order Index is seen jumping from 52.9 to 55.9, and the Services Prices Paid Index is anticipated to cool down from 56.2 to 53.3. In the latest Fed meeting , Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned that services is one of the key components that is keeping core inflation sticky and elevated.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is to issue the JOLTS Job Openings report at 14:00 GMT. Although it is a lagging indicator, it has been important these past few months because it is considered a barometer to measure if the demand for work is still elevated or is cooling down. Markets expect job openings to decline to 9.93 million in May from 10.103 million in April.

With the US holiday on Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will provide US stockpile information on crude and other derivatives at 15:00 GMT.

The Chinese central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), is stepping up its efforts to support the Yuan by fixing the Chinese currency this morning at 7.2098, lower than the 7.2458 estimated.

In the slew of the Fed FOMC report, John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said that inflation is still too high.

The US Dollar is stuck in choppy trading against the Euro as Purchasing Manager Index numbers fell below 50 for France and Italy. Both Europe and the US are thus seeing contractions in their PMIs. At the same time, the European Central Bank (ECB) published a survey of inflation expectations, which have been revised to the downside. This adds to evidence of subsiding inflation pressures, making it more likely that the ECB will end its hiking cycle sooner than markets anticipate.

The release of the Fed FOMC Minutes showed that there was a vote split in June, with some hawks in favor of hiking interest rates. This was considered as hawkish by market participants, as did the closing remark that all officials expect more rate increases, in plural, for the remainder of 2023.

Asian markets got spooked by the hawkish tone of the Fed and are seeing investors chun away from risk assets. The Japanese Topix is down 1.26%, and the Hang Seng is having a gruesome day as it falls over 3%. European equities take over the sour tone and are down over 1% halfway through the European trading session. US futures are also in the red, but only around 0.50%.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 91.1% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. Markets remain reluctant though to price in another rate hike for later this year, while the recent Fed Minutes clearly confirmed at least two more hikes are due instead of just one.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends trading at 3.97% on Thursday after a wild ride on Wednesday evening, when the FOMC Minutes got published. Equities drop and bonds sold off, making rates shoot higher as more hikes look inevitable in the fall of this year.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: USD drops the ball on 103.00

The US Dollar has lots its upperhand after the bigger part of the European session is behind us and the US session is awakening as we speak. The similar pattern has been noticed for over a week now as the Greenback is unable to hold profit until the closing bell and have some followthrough the next day. This makes the US Dollar Index submerge again below 103.00 and rather puts it in a sideways to lower pattern, than in a bullish upward one.

On the upside, look for 103.54 as the next key resistance level, which falls in line with the last week’s high. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.77 is still quite far away. So the intermediary level to look for is the psychological level at 104.00 and May 31 peak at 104.70.

On the downside, the 55-day SMA near 102.80 has proven its importance as it clearly underpinned price action on Friday and Monday by triggering a turnaround after the firm weakening of the Greenback. A touch lower, 102.50 will be vital to hold from a psychological point of view. In case the DXY slips below 102.50, more weakness is expected with a full slide to 102.00 and a retest of June’s low at 101.92.