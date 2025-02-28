- The US Dollar holds steady on Friday ahead of the US PCE reading for January.
- Traders expect a stronger PCE after the uptick in PCE under the quarterly GDP release on Thursday.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) tries to consolidate gains above 107.00.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, trades around 107.40 at the time of writing on Friday and tries to keep a hold on that level. Markets got shaken up again overnight as United States (US) President Donald Trump confirmed that tariffs for Canada and Mexico are going into effect on March 4. Meanwhile, China will face an additional 10% levy on the same day.
On the economic data front, all eyes on Friday are on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for January. In the second reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GBP) for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Thursday, the PCE components for both the headline and the core reading were revised up. This tweaks traders’ anticipation at the last minute to possibly see a surprise uptick in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge.
Daily digest market movers: Inflation and tariffs
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Washington D.C. to sign a rare-earth deal with US President Donald Trump this Friday.
- At 13:30 GMT, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for January is due:
- The monthly headline PCE is expected to come in at 0.3%, unchanged from the previous reading.
- The monthly core PCE reading is expected to tick up to 0.3% from 0.2% in December.
- The headline PCE is expected to rise 2.5% year-over-year compared to 2.6% in December, while the core PCE is expected to rise 2.6% in January compared to 2.8% in the previous month.
- At 14:45 GMT, the Chicago Purchase Managers Index for February is due. The expectation is still for a contraction at 40.6, coming from 39.5 in January.
- Equities are very split this Friday, with heavy losses in Asian trading, while Europe sees mild losses, and US futures are ready for a positive tone just hours before the US opening bell.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool projects a 29.7% chance that interest rates will remain at the current range of 4.25%-4.50% in June, with the rest showing a possible rate cut.
- The US 10-year yield trades around 4.25%, further down from last week’s high at 4.574%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: 107.00 holds
Finally, the US Dollar Index (DXY) might have had a nice uptick. Holding current ground will be key, with the biggest challenge coming from US yields still trending lower, narrowing the rate differential between the US and other countries. Another leg lower is possible should inflation concerns swirl back and push US yields higher again, supporting a stronger US Dollar.
On the upside, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is the first resistance to watch for any rejections, currently at 107.97. In case the DXY can break above the 108.00 round level, 108.50 is coming back in scope.
On the downside, as already mentioned, 107.00 needs to hold as support. Nearby, 106.80 (100-day SMA) and 106.52, as a pivotal level, should act as support and avoid any returns to the lower 106-region.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US PCE rose 2.5% YoY in January, matching consensus – LIVE
The US Department of Commerce reported that annual headline PCE inflation reached 2.5% in January, while core PCE inflation—which excludes food and energy—rose slightly higher at 2.6% over the same period.
EUR/USD remains near 1.0400 post-US PCE
The US Dollar’s inconclusive price action allows some recovery in EUR/USD, keeping the pair around the 1.0400 region following the release of PCE inflation data for the month of January.
Gold flirts with three-week lows near $2,850
Gold remains on a negative footing around the $2,850 mark per ounce troy, following US inflation data that matched initial estimates, while US yields maintain a slight bearish tone across the curve.
The week ahead – US Payrolls, ECB rate meeting, ITV results – W/c 3rd March
Having seen the Federal Reserve keep rates on hold last month the US labour market continues to show remarkable resilience, despite seeing a slowdown in hiring in January, after a blow out December number.
Friday forex follies: The tariff bombshell that shook global markets
Trump confirmed that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico are locked in for March 4 while announcing an additional 10% levy on Chinese imports — presumably stacking on top of the 10% tariff already imposed in February.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.