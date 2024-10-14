- The US Dollar trades slightly up with Columbus Day keeping the bond market closed in the US.
- The economic calendar ahead for this week is light.
- The US Dollar Index orbits around 103.00 and could still move either way.
The US Dollar (USD) edges up slightly at the start of the week with several parts of the US markets closed for Columbus Day. Despite the bank holiday, three Federal Reserve (Fed) members are due to speak. Meanwhile, the additional stimulus package from the Chinese government did not trigger any big moves in markets.
The economic calendar is thus empty due to the Columbus Day bank holiday in the US. About Fedspeak, traders will need to watch out for comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who has a track record of leaving market-moving comments.
Daily digest market movers: Testing nerves
- Due to Columbus Day, the bond market is closed in the US. Equity Futures markets are open and trading.
- At 13:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a panel discussion about fiscal deficits, monetary policy and inflation at the Central Bank of Argentina's Money and Banking Conference in Buenos Aires. Later at 21:00 GMT, Kashkari will speak again about the current state of the US economy at the Department of Economics of Torcuato di Tella University.
- Around 19:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks about the US economic outlook at a conference titled "A 50-Year Retrospective on the Shadow Open Market Committee and Its Role in Monetary Policy" in Stanford, California.
- Equities are starting to turn positive for this Monday with the US equity futures starting to move higher, into positive territory.
- The CME Fed rate policy expectation for the meeting on November 7 stands at 88.2% for a 25 basis point rate cut, while 11.8% is pricing in no rate cut. Chances for a 50 bps rate cut have been fully priced out.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate is not trading this Monday and closed on Friday at 4.10%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Will it break?
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is orbiting around 103.00 and looking for a chance to go higher. The question on the table is whether, with a very light US calendar this week, there will be any catalyst big enough to elevate the DXY to the next level. If the Fed speakers can not do it on Monday, it looks questionable if the US Dollar Index will be able to advance any further for now.
The psychological 103.00 is the first level to tackle on the upside. Further up, the chart identifies 103.18 as the very final resistance level for this week. Once above there, a very choppy area emerges, with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.24, the 200-day SMA at 103.77, and the pivotal 103.99-104.00 levels in play.
On the downside, the 55-day SMA at 101.88 is the first line of defence, backed by the 102.00 round level and the pivotal 101.90 as support to catch any bearish pressure and trigger a bounce. If that level does not work out, 100.62 also acts as support. Further down, a test of the year-to-date low of 100.16 should take place before more downside. Finally, and that means giving up the big 100.00 level, the July 14, 2023, low at 99.58 comes into play.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.0950 on US Dollar strength
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0950 in European trading on Monday. Broad risk aversion, amid the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and conflicts between China and Taiwan, underpin the safe-haven US Dollar at the expense of the Euro.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.3050 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD trades modestly flat above 1.3050, struggling to capitalize on Friday's modest gains in the European session on Monday. Sustained US Dollar strength, due to looming geopolitical risks worldwide and China's economic concerns, keeps the pair in a familiar range.
Gold price draws support from hopes for additional Fed rate cuts, stronger USD caps gains
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and trades near a one-week top, around the $2,660 region heading into the European session. The US PPI pointed to a favorable inflation outlook and suggested that the Fed will cut interest rates further.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Explosive Middle East, ECB decision and US Retail Sales stand out Premium
Even on a bank holiday, markets are on the move. Concerns about Chinese stimulus and the Middle East stir markets, but the calendar offers several important events with the potential to shake things up. Here are five fundamentals for the week starting on October 14.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.