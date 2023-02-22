US Dollar gives up some ground ahead of FOMC minutes, but bulls remain in play

- DXY is on the move to the upside ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- Supported by a 38.2% Fibonacci on the daily chart, the 105.20s territories are eyed.
The US Dollar moved up on Wednesday as measured by the DXY index vs. a basket of currencies as traders get set for the Federal Open Market Committee minutes following a slew of strong economic data of late. At the time of writing, DXY is trading at 104.30 and it has ranged between a low of 104.006 and a high of 104.415 so far.
The FOMC February meeting minutes will provide further insights into the near-term path for policy but the Fed funds futures traders are now pricing the fed funds rate to reach 5.35% in July, and remain above 5% all year. The Fed's target range stands at 4.5% to 4.75%, having climbed strongly from 0% to 0.25% in March 2022.
The US data of late has eased recession fears but it has also reinforced worries that the Fed needs to stay higher for longer in terms of its interest rate hiking path. On top of a slew of past data, the latest survey data released on Tuesday showed US business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to reach its highest in eight months and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reinforced the hawkish sentiment ahead of the Fed minutes on Wednesday.
Bullard said that the Fed has to get inflation on to a sustainable path down toward its 2% goal this year or risk a repeat of the 1970s, when interest rates had to be repeatedly ratcheted up. ''Given the strength of recent economic data, current remarks of Fed officials may be more forthcoming in terms of providing clues for the next FOMC meeting on March 23, than the February 1 minutes,'' analysts at Rabobank said.
''In terms of forthcoming data releases, the market consensus is pointing to strength in the personal consumption and spending data later in the week signalling robust domestic demand. The Fed’s favoured inflation measure, the PCE deflator, is also due for release this week,'' the analysts explained further.
''The market is expecting the January headline data to remain at 5.0% YoY, in line with the previous month. This would strengthen concerns that the downtrend in inflationary indicators may have stalled. Data in line with market expectations would thus add further weight to the view that the Fed will have to work harder to push inflation back to its target level.''
US Dollar index technical analysis
The index has been climbing along trendline support and has moved up from the correction into the 38.2% Fibonacci on the daily chart. A continuation through current resistance opens risk to test the 105.20s territories.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.