US dollar drops as Fed cuts rates to zero in emergency meeting

- DXY on the backfoot as markets step away from the dollar post Fed cut.
- News also sent futures on the S&P 500 Index to fall about 5%.
- Bears can targe a 50% retracement on the March rally.
The US dollar is lower across the board following a move by the Federal Reserve to not only lower the cost of the dollar on swap lines, but by slashing rates to zero in lieu of the scheduled meeting this week. The dollar lost ground in the DXY on Friday, -0.89 and is set to fall lower considering the moves in early Asia on Monday.
The Fed cut its key interest rate by a full percentage point to near zero and said it will boost its bond holdings by $700 billion. These are massive easing in policy in an emergency move, sending EUR/USD to test fall just 1 pip shy of the 1.12 handle, GBP/USD onto the 1.24 handle, USD/JPY down by nearly 2% and AUD/USD to test the 0.63 handle.
The news also sent futures on the S&P 500 Index to fall about 5%, hitting limits on trading, after stocks climbed more than 9% on Wall Street Friday, recouping most of their 10% plunge the previous day.
Bears on track for a 50% retracement
The start of the week's developments bring a more aggressive Fed response to the table and exposes the DXY to further losses. We are still in a massive unwind stage which could continue to support the euro which makes up the largest part of the DXY. A downside move below 23.6% Fibo retracement target at 97.80 comes as 96.60 for a 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
DXY levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|98.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.01
|Daily SMA50
|97.93
|Daily SMA100
|97.79
|Daily SMA200
|97.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.81
|Previous Daily Low
|97.33
|Previous Weekly High
|98.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.63
|Previous Monthly High
|99.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps 100 pips on Fed's unexpected rate cut
The US Federal Reserve slashed rates to zero in an unexpected move this Sunday, and despite having a monetary policy meeting later this week. Extraordinary situation needs extraordinary responses.
USD/JPY drops over 1% as Fed trims rates to zero
In what has been a coordinated effort by a number of central bankers to ensure dollar liquidity in the banks, as part of a wide-ranging emergency intervention, the Federal Reserve slashed rates to zero on Sunday sending the US dollar broadly lower and USD/JPY to a low of 106.44 in a bearish gap.
Breaking: Fed slashes rates to zero
The Fed announces coordinated action with Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European central bank and swiss national bank. Six global central banks have agreed to lower pricing on US dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 25 bps.
Gold gaps higher as dollar weakens post-Fed’s announcement
Spot gold is trading some $30.00 a troy ounce ahead of Friday’s closing level at the weekly opening, as Fed’s surprise decision hits the greenback.
Oil: WTI rises on Friday, ends week 24% lower; Trump says US will buy oil
Crude oil prices rose on Friday, gaining around 2% something practically insignificant with the volatility seen during the week. The WTI barrel settled at $31.70, losing 24% from a week ago. After the close, WTI futures climbed toward $34.00 after US President Trump said it asked the Energy Department to buy crude oil for the strategic reserve.