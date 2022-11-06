- The US dollar could be on the verge of a significant break to the downside.
- Risk-off start to the week, however, should offer immediate support.
The US Dollar fell on Friday on the back of the US jobs report that had something for everyone. US Nonfarm Payrolls increased 261,000 last month, data showed, also offering a revision show 315,000 jobs added instead of 263,000 as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 300,000. However, the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.7% from September's 3.5%. Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after rising 0.3% in September, but the rise in wages slowed to 4.7% year-on-year in October after advancing 5.0% in September.
DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies dropped to 110.72 from a high of 112.993. It did so despite the fed funds futures on Friday pricing in a 52.5% chance of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month and a 47.5% probability of a 50-basis-point increase. Reuters reported that the odds of a 75-basis-point rise went as high as 64% immediately after the payrolls data. The Fed's terminal rate, or the level at which rates would peak, slipped to 5.09% late on Friday, from about 5.2% just before the data.
China and CPi are the drivers
However, it was a risk-on mood that also helped to sink the greenback with speculation that Chinese authorities were working on plans to scrap a system that penalizes airlines for bringing virus cases into the country. This boosted investor hopes that China’s pandemic policy may soon be loosened. Nevertheless, there is a weekend report that rebuttals such news which is a positive for the greenback at the start of the week when investors will be quickly turning their attention to the US inflation data.
''Core prices likely slowed modestly in Oct, but to a still strong 0.4% MoM pace,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''Shelter inflation likely remained the key wildcard, though we look for used vehicle prices to retreat sharply. Importantly, gas prices likely shifted from offering relief to the Consumer Price Index in recent months to contributing to it in Oct. All told, our m/m forecasts imply 7.9%/6.5% YoY for total/core prices.''
DXY technical analysis
The price is testing a key area of support but is on the backside of the micro trendline which could be bearish for the week ahead. A move below 110.80 then 109.63 and 107.80, would be significant for the outlook for forex in the final weeks of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD: Bulls in control and eye break of key resistance
AUDUSD bulls moved in for the low-hanging fruit at the end of the week, taking out the shorts that had been building up since mid-prior week from 0.6500. The high recorded on the day was 0.6482.
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.