The US Dollar dips against major currencies on an otherwise calm Thursday.

US President Donald Trump commented that a deal with China is a possible outcome.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) erases Wednesday's gains and dips below 107.00 after a firm upside rejection on Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, and is back below 106.90 at the time of writing. The correction comes after United States (US) President Donald Trump mentioned that a trade deal with China might come. This is a big sigh of relief in markets on the tariff and trade front, as it would mean that some easing could come before April when levies are due to kick in.

The US economic calendar is quite calm this Thursday, except for the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for February and some speeches by Fed policymakers. However, as it happened in the earlier part of this week, US data is likely to be overshadowed by Trump’s comments.

Daily digest market movers: US data could be another setback

At 13:30 GMT, the weekly US Jobless Claims are due, with Initial Claims for the week ending February 14 expected to tick up to 215,000 from 213,000. Continuing Claims for the week ending February 7 are expected to head higher as well to 1.87 million, from the previous 1.85 million.

At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for February is expected to decline to 20 from 44.3 in January.

Quite an army of Fed speakers are scheduled for this Thursday: At 14:35 GMT, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks in a moderated Q&A at an event hosted by the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. At 17:05 GMT, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem speaks to the Economic Club of New York about the US economy and monetary policy At 19:30 GMT, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr talks about supervision and regulation at an event at Georgetown University Law Center. Around 22:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler gives a speech on "Navigating inflation waves while riding on the Phillips curve" at a lecture hosted by Georgetown University.

Equities are in red numbers across the globe, except for the European ones, with the German Dax and the pan-European Stoxx 50 in the green.

The CME FedWatch tool shows a 51.2% chance that interest rates will remain unchanged at current levels in June.

The US 10-year yield trades around 4.50%, slipping lower from its Wednesday’s high of 4.574%.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Not catching a break

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is back to square one and gives up all its Wednesday’s gains. The firm technical rejection at 107.35 was enough to push the DXY back to where it was earlier this week. If US President Trump comes out with more easing or softening comments on tariffs or other deals, a revisit to 106.60 could be in the cards.

On the upside, the previous support at 107.35 has now turned into a firm resistance. Further up, the 55-day SMA at 107.96 must be regained before reclaiming 108.00.

On the downside, look for 106.56 (100-day SMA), 106.52 (April 16, 2024, high), or even 105.89 (resistance in June 2024) as support levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator in the daily chart shows room for more downside. Therefore, the 200-day SMA at 104.97 could be a possible outcome if a firm catalyst emerges.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart