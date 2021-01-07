US Deputy National Sec. Adviser Pottinger resigns, Congress set to confirm Biden as next President

In an unexpected turn of events after late Wednesday’s attack on Capitol Hill, Bloomberg confirms US National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger’s resignation from his position.

“Pottinger among WH officials dismayed by protesters' attack and Trump's role in inciting violence. Pottinger had intended to resign election day, regardless of the outcome, but stayed at O'Brien's request,” Jennifer Jacobs, Senior WH reporter for Bloomberg tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress resumes its process to confirm Joe President as the 46th US President, as the Senate by a vote of 92-7 rejected a challenge to his Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Early Thursday, the Senate and the House both objected the challenge to President-elect Biden’s victory in Arizona.

Market reaction

The US dollar is seeing some fresh signs of life on higher Treasury yields, as a Democrat hold of the Senate and a likely Biden confirmation as the next President heightens expectations of a bigger fiscal stimulus.

The US dollar index erases losses to trade neutral at 89.50, as of writing. The gauge hit a 33-month low of 89.22 in Wednesday’s European trading.