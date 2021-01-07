US Congress votes to reject challenge to President-elect Biden’s victory in Arizona

The US the House of Representatives and the Senate voted to reject a challenge to President-elect Biden’s victory in Arizona, in a joint session of Congress, which resumed after the Capitol Hill was secured following a pro-Trump mob invasion.

Key takeaways

Senator Lindsay Graham opposed all objections to electoral votes and said that Biden was lawfully elected President. Before the breach, Senate leader Mitch McConnell said that overturning the 2020 presidential election result would “damage our republic forever”. Senate smacks down Trump supporters' challenge to his election loss in Arizona by 6-93 voting composition, according to Politico.

Separately, the armed invasion of the Capitol has prompted the authorities to extend its public emergency by another two weeks. Meanwhile, various US media agencies reported that the cabinet members are discussing potentially invoking the 25th Amendment.

