US CPI: Fed still concerned despite rebound - Wells Fargo

Data released today showed the Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% (vs 0.0%) in June and the core index 0.3%. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out core’s gain makes up for some exaggerated weakness in recent months. The see inflation is getting back on track to meet the target of the Federal Reserve, but not fast enough.
Key Quotes:
“After a string of subdued readings, core inflation bolted back in June. Prices for goods and services rose 0.3% (0.29% before rounding), ending a four-month run of 0.1% gains. The increase reflects payback for undue softness in recent months, rather than the start of a sharp pickup in the trend.”
“Gains in core inflation looked more in line with recent trends.”
“Today’s report is consistent with inflation climbing back toward the FOMC’s target in the coming months. But Fed officials are increasingly concerned about the generalized weakness in inflation that has persisted this expansion. Although it is starting to get back on track, Fed officials have grown impatient over the time it is taking inflation to return to target on a sustained basis.”
“Consumers’ long-term inflation expectations are at a historic low, while market-based measures have moved lower over the past year.”
“We continue to look for the FOMC to cut the fed funds rate 25 bps at its meeting later this month, in no small part due to the cumulative weakness in inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs as US core inflation beats with 2.1%
EUR/USD is above 1.1250 but off the highs after US core CPI beat with 2.1%. Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates and speaks again later today. The ECB minutes show a need to prepare for more easing.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY spikes post-US CPI, lacks follow-through
The US bond yields spike on hotter-than-expected US core CPI and provided a minor lift. The USD remains on the defensive amid expectations for 50 bps rate and capped gains.
Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.