US: Core CPI to rise to 2.3% y/y in August – Scotiabank

The Scotiabank analysts offer a sneak peek into what to expect from Thursday’s US August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, slated for release at 1230 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“Forecast is for headline CPI unchanged at 1.8%.
Core CPI forecast up to 2.3% y/y.
Since the Fed's preferred core PCE gauge (1.6% y/y in July) tends to undershoot core CPI fairly steadily by several tenths of a percentage point over time, the Fed's efforts to achieve the symmetrical 2% inflation target will be minimally affected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Remains stuck at key resistance despite trade optimism
EUR/USD has bounced back above 1.10, but the bias remains bearish, as the range breakdown confirmed on Wednesday is still valid. Trump delayed the imposition of 5% extra tariffs on $250B worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.
GBP/USD: Slips below 61.8% Fibo. on the break of 1-week-old support-line
Having breached one-week-old rising trend-line, the GBP/USD pair declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September downpour as it flashes 1.2330 quote on the chart during early Thursday.
USD/JPY extends the gains on 108.00 amid trade progress
USD/JPY is bid for the fourth straight day and hovering near fresh six-week tops reached at 108.17. The rise could be associated with the US 10-year treasury yield's recovery to 1.76% amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-CN trade tensions. The index is trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.