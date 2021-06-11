US: Consumer Sentiment rises but also prices – Wells Fargo

Data released on Friday, showed the Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan, according to preliminary data rose above expectation in June. Analysts at Wells Fargo noted it was the second highest level of the post-pandemic era, “as household finances hold steady even in the absence of stimulus checks.” They warn about the impact of rising prices.
Key Quotes:
“The headline measure rose 86.4, the second highest reading of the post-pandemic era. The high watermark of 88.3 reached in April (the month after the last round of stimulus checks) holds the top spot for now.”
“While households may not be receiving fresh funds, they are sitting on over $2.3 trillion in excess savings accrued over the past 15 months and with equity markets continuing to set fresh records, which may be a factor in why a steady share of consumers reported better household finances versus a year ago.”
“For now, at least, the stocked up cash is underpinning confidence despite worries about prices. After back-to-back upside surprises in the separately reported CPI numbers for May and April, which pushed the three-month annualized rate of price growth to 8.5%, it is little wonder why unfavorable perceptions of prices reduced overall buying attitudes for vehicles and household durable goods to their lowest point since 1982.”
“Consumers may have lowered their expectations slightly, but one thing is for sure: prices are still top-of-mind, and for some categories, at all-time highs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.21 as the dollar extends its gains
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.21, some 70 pips down on the day as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment beat estimates with 86.4 points.
GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.