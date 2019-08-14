US Commerce Sec. Ross: Premature to see where either China, US is on trade talks

During an interview with CNBC, United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross argued that it is premature to see where either China or the United States in on trade talks and said that there was "no quid pro quo from China," amid the Trump administration's decision to postpone tariffs on some Chinese goods until mid-December, per Reuters.

"The date has not been set for next round of in-person talks in US-China trade talks," Ross added.

Following these comments, the US Dollar Index seems to be edging lower and was last down 0.15% on the day at 97.68.