US-China trade war news: Negotiations may be delayed until the US presidential election

US and China trade news latest – fresh hopes
The US and China are reportedly moving closer to a trade deal, despite the recent heated rhetoric according to a Bloomberg article.
This has pushed the market to a risk-on response with AUD, NZD, CAD strength and JPY, CHF and boweakness. The positive US-China trade news is a risk for AUDJPY sellers. This an upbeat development for the US-China trade deal. Read more…
US-China trade negotiations may be delayed until the US presidential election
In this review, we suggest considering the composite gold instrument Gold vs S&P 500 Index. Will the XAUSnP rise? Such a movement is observed when gold prices rise, and the S&P 500 decreases.
Gold is a safe-haven asset and its prices rise in case of an increase in political risks. These risks have increased amid US President Donald Trump's statement that trade negotiations with China could last until the US presidential election in November 2020. Read more...
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Bitcoin jumps $500 in a matter of minutes. Whales behind the move?
Bitcoin (BTC) jumps to $7,770 in a matter of minutes ahead of the US opening. While the coin has retreated to $7,575 by the time of writing.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.