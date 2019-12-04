US-China trade war news: Negotiations may be delayed until the US presidential election

US and China trade news latest – fresh hopes

The US and China are reportedly moving closer to a trade deal, despite the recent heated rhetoric according to a Bloomberg article.

This has pushed the market to a risk-on response with AUD, NZD, CAD strength and JPY, CHF and boweakness. The positive US-China trade news is a risk for AUDJPY sellers. This an upbeat development for the US-China trade deal. Read more…

US-China trade negotiations may be delayed until the US presidential election

In this review, we suggest considering the composite gold instrument Gold vs S&P 500 Index. Will the XAUSnP rise? Such a movement is observed when gold prices rise, and the S&P 500 decreases.

Gold is a safe-haven asset and its prices rise in case of an increase in political risks. These risks have increased amid US President Donald Trump's statement that trade negotiations with China could last until the US presidential election in November 2020. Read more...