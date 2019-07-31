US-China trade talks restarted; atmosphere is good – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted last minutes, offering his take on the upcoming US-China trade talks, with the key comments found below.

“Chinese and US negotiators started talks again. Based on what I know the atmosphere is good. I hope this beginning indicates the future talks will be smoother than various pessimistic predictions.”

The above headlines are likely to offer some reprieve to the Asian markets and help lift the risk sentiment, with USD/JPY already picking up fresh bids to recover from daily lows of 108.50. Meanwhile, the Aussie is steadily nearing 0.69 handle.