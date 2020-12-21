US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index drops to 0.27 in November from 1.01

- Chicago Fed's National Activity Index edged lower in November.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near 90.50 after the data.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined from 1.01 (revised from 0.83) in October to 0.7 in November.
Key takeaways
"The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, moved down to +0.53 in November from +0.62 in October."
"Forty-nine of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in November, while 36 made negative contributions."
"Twenty indicators improved from October to November, 64 indicators deteriorated, and one was unchanged."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.39% on the day at 90.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.33, off the lows but down over 200 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.2200 as panic eases
EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears eases. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood. Dollar giving up early gains.
XAU/USD reverses a dip to 3-day lows, flat-lined around $1880-85 region
Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to three-day lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, just below the $1885 level.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.