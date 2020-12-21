US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index drops to 0.27 in November from 1.01

Chicago Fed's National Activity Index edged lower in November.

US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near 90.50 after the data.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined from 1.01 (revised from 0.83) in October to 0.7 in November.

Key takeaways

"The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, moved down to +0.53 in November from +0.62 in October."

"Forty-nine of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in November, while 36 made negative contributions."

"Twenty indicators improved from October to November, 64 indicators deteriorated, and one was unchanged."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.39% on the day at 90.50.