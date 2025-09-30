US CB Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 94.2 in September

According to Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board: “The present situation component registered its largest drop in a year. Consumers’ assessment of business conditions was much less positive than in recent months, while their appraisal of current job availability fell for the ninth straight month to reach a new multiyear low. This is consistent with the decline in job openings . Expectations also weakened in September, but to a lesser extent. Consumers were a bit more pessimistic about future job availability and future business conditions, but optimism about future income increased, mitigating the overall decline in the Expectations Index.”

From the data release: “The Present Situation Index—based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labour market conditions—fell by 7.0 points to 125.4. The Expectations Index—based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labour market conditions—decreased by 1.3 points to 73.4. Expectations have been below the threshold of 80 that typically signals a recession ahead since February 2025.”

