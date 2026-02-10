TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
EUR/JPY pressured lower by strong Yen after Takaichi victory, ECB remarks

  • EUR/JPY trades lower on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent demand for the Japanese currency.
  • The Japanese Yen holds firm after Sanae Takaichi’s election victory, as fiscal concerns are partly eased.
  • Cautious comments from the ECB reinforce the view of a monetary status quo in the Eurozone.
Ghiles Guezout

EUR/JPY trades around 184.80 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.50% on the day, as the strength of the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to weigh on the cross despite Japan’s potentially expansionary political environment.

In Europe, the Euro’s (EUR) momentum remains subdued following the latest remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. She reiterated her confidence that inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target over the medium term, in line with last week’s monetary policy statement. This message reinforces expectations of a prolonged period of stable interest rates in the coming months, limiting the scope for additional support for the single currency.

On the Japanese side, the clear victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in last weekend’s elections has not, for now, weakened the Japanese Yen. While she is expected to continue an accommodative fiscal stance, markets have been reassured by her proposal to finance tax cuts through alternative funding sources, without increasing public debt. This approach has helped ease concerns about fiscal slippage and has supported the Japanese currency.

The Yen is also benefiting from verbal support from authorities. Japan’s Finance Minister, Satsuki Katayama, along with the country’s top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, warned on Monday that immediate action could be taken in the event of excessive speculative moves against the currency. These comments reinforce the perception of heightened vigilance from authorities and contribute to the Japanese Yen’s firm tone, keeping EUR/JPY under pressure despite the absence of major macroeconomic shocks.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.18%0.15%-0.43%0.10%0.37%0.25%0.00%
EUR-0.18%-0.03%-0.59%-0.08%0.19%0.07%-0.17%
GBP-0.15%0.03%-0.59%-0.05%0.22%0.10%-0.14%
JPY0.43%0.59%0.59%0.52%0.79%0.66%0.43%
CAD-0.10%0.08%0.05%-0.52%0.26%0.14%-0.08%
AUD-0.37%-0.19%-0.22%-0.79%-0.26%-0.12%-0.35%
NZD-0.25%-0.07%-0.10%-0.66%-0.14%0.12%-0.23%
CHF-0.01%0.17%0.14%-0.43%0.08%0.35%0.23%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

EUR/USD holds near 1.1900 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds near 1.1900 ahead of US data

EUR/USD struggles to build on Monday's gains and fluctuates near 1.1900 on Tuesday. Markets turn cautious, lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar ahead of the release of key US economic data, including Retail Sales and ADP Employment Change 4-week average.

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3650 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3650 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and declines to the 1.3650 region on Tuesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood helps the US Dollar (USD) gather strength and makes it difficult for the pair to find a foothold. The immediate focus is now on the US Retail Sales data. 

Gold stabilizes above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold stabilizes above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold enters a consolidation phase after posting strong gains on Monday but stays above the $5,000 psychological mark and the daily swing low. US Treasury bond yields continue to edge lower on news of Chinese regulators advising financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasuries, helping XAU/USD hold its its ground.

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

