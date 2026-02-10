Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates with $5,100 on the bull’s focus

Gold (XAU/USD) shows marginal gains on Tuesday, but downside attempts are limited above the $5,000 psychological level, with the $5,100 resistance area nearby. Precious metals are looking for direction on Tuesday, with US Dollar weakness limiting downside attempts.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against six major currencies, depreciated for the third consecutive day. Weak employment figures released last week and comments from White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett warning about slow employment growth in the coming months have boosted speculation about Fed easing and are weighing on the USD.

The focus on Tuesday, however, is on December’s US Retail Sales figures, which are expected to show a moderate slowdown. These numbers, together with Wednesday’s key Nonfarm Payrolls report and Friday's Consumer Price Index (CPI), are likely to set the near-term direction for the US Dollar and precious metals.

Technical Analysis

XAU/USD trades at the $5,050 area, with the upward-trending 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the 4 hour-chart providing dynamic support, now around to $4,970.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has eased from recent peaks, suggesting moderating upside momentum, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 57, a neutral-to-bullish reading.

The immediate structure remains bullish with the positive indicators endorsing the view that price action is in the C-D leg of a Gartley pattern. This figure aims beyond the February 4 high in the $5,100 area towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the late January sell-off, at the $5,340 area

On the downside, below the mentioned SMA at $4,970, the February 6 low, at $4,655 would come into focus. A break of that level invalidates the bullish view.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)