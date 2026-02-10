TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Falls toward nine-day EMA support near 1.3650

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Falls toward nine-day EMA support near 1.3650
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward nine-day EMA support near 1.3650

GBP/USD remains subdued after two days of losses, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a persistent bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 56 (neutral) after easing from overbought, keeping momentum above the midline. RSI flattening near 56 signals consolidation risk before trend extension. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bulls turn cautious as UK political chaos counter USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair meets with some supply on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains to the 1.3700 mark due to UK-specific concerns. Against the backdrop of the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish tilt, UK political turmoil turns out to be a key factor behind the British Pound's (GBP) relative underperformance. This keeps a lid on the currency pair's sharp recovery from the 1.3500 psychological mark, or a two-week low, touched last Friday.

As was widely expected, the BoE decided to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of the February meeting last Thursday, though the 5-4 MPC vote split was a lot more dovish than expected. Adding to this, the central bank signaled a future rate cut if inflation continued to slow. Moreover, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told reporters during the press conference that inflation is set to reach the target level sooner than expected. Investors were quick to react and are now pricing in a 50 basis points (bps) BoE rate cut this year, which acts as a headwind for the GBP. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD slows near 1.3700 as politics muddy the outlook

GBP/USD put together a solid two-day rally, gaining over 1.0% and pushing close to the 1.3700 level. The move helped the pair to recover about half of the drop from the 4½-year peak at 1.3868 reached at the end of January, thanks largely to renewed dollar weakness. That said, with the U.K. Prime Minister facing another leadership challenge, the pair couldn't match the strength seen in other FX majors like EUR/USD.

For now, the pair is hovering just below 1.3700 and well short of the 1.3730–1.3760 resistance zone. The bulls will need to pass through this area to gain access to the 1.3815–1.3840 region. If momentum really picks up, the 1.3950 zone could come into play next. Read more...

GBPUSD

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds near 1.1900 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds near 1.1900 ahead of US data

EUR/USD struggles to build on Monday's gains and fluctuates near 1.1900 on Tuesday. Markets turn cautious, lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar ahead of the release of key US economic data, including Retail Sales and ADP Employment Change 4-week average.

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3650 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3650 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and declines to the 1.3650 region on Tuesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood helps the US Dollar (USD) gather strength and makes it difficult for the pair to find a foothold. The immediate focus is now on the US Retail Sales data. 

Gold stabilizes above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold stabilizes above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold enters a consolidation phase after posting strong gains on Monday but stays above the $5,000 psychological mark and the daily swing low. US Treasury bond yields continue to edge lower on news of Chinese regulators advising financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasuries, helping XAU/USD hold its its ground.

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers