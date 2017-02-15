Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
FED
United States Net Long-Term TIC Flows: $-12.9B (December) vs previous $30.8B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States Total Net TIC Flows down to $-42.8B in December from previous $23.7B
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 21:01 GMT
United States Net Long-Term TIC Flows: $-12.9B (December) vs previous $30.8B
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 21:01 GMT
WTI vs. US dollar, on the edge vs. a pullback
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 20:32 GMT
EUR/USD rises after 4-day slide
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 20:01 GMT
Economic wrap: eyes on Australian employment figures - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:53 GMT
Dollar to be unwind? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:48 GMT
Market wrap: dollar fuelled by US data - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:36 GMT
China: Higher inflation to trigger monetary tightening - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:36 GMT
GBP/USD: bearish bias with potential to the 1.2253 the 18th January low
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:30 GMT
USD/SEK MACD fails to challenge recent highs
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:01 GMT
Fed's Harker: Don't think Fed is behind the curve on inflation
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:53 GMT
Fed's Harker: Deregulation in some areas could boost productivity
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:46 GMT
Fed's Rosengren: Market expectations will not stop Fed from raising rates
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:43 GMT
US: A strong start of the year for retail sales - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:31 GMT
China back in business - UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:28 GMT
Fed's Rosengren: May need to hike rates more aggressively than three times per year
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:24 GMT
AUD/USD to end year around 0.74 - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:15 GMT
Fed's Harker repeats view that three rate hikes appropriate for 2017
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:05 GMT
Dollar remains an attractive buy - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:04 GMT
AUD/USD breaks above 0.7700, climbs to the highest since November
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 18:00 GMT
Load More content ...