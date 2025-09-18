Pound Sterling (GBP) is trading sharply lower against the US Dollar (USD), with the cable losing 0.4% on the day at 1.3567. The fall in GBP/USD is largely fueled by a global rebound in the USD, while the Bank of England (BoE) meeting earlier this Thursday failed to surprise markets.
Despite a moderate rally in recent sessions, the GBP remains under pressure as UK macroeconomic indicators send out mixed signals.
With the release of Retail Sales by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday at 06:00 GMT expected to confirm a softer consumer momentum than at the start of the summer, market operators are looking to assess whether this cyclical trend could put the brakes on the GBP's eventual recovery.
Fragile British consumption
Forecasts for August Retail Sales are generally down on the previous month. The market is expecting a rise of just 0.4% month-on-month (versus 0.6% in July) and 0.6% year-on-year, almost half the pace seen previously (1.1%). Excluding fuels, the trend remains similar, with growth of 0.3% MoM forecast, compared with 0.5% in July.
This moderation follows a major technical correction made by the ONS to its seasonally-adjusted data. In its latest report, the statistical institution states that "Retail Sales volumes fell by 0.6% over three months to the end of July", breaking a sequence of four consecutive months of growth.
July's one-off rebound may prove short-lived, and August's figures will be decisive in confirming or denying this trend.
Among the sectors that had underpinned the summer recovery were non-food retailing, notably clothing, online sales and electronic goods, boosted by the mild weather and the Euro 2025 women's effect.
But according to the Guardian, the outlook for UK retailers has darkened, not least because of concerns over possible tax hikes before Christmas.
As Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), recalled in a report published on September 9: "Despite a strong summer, retailers are approaching the fourth quarter with caution. The government's budget due at the end of November, just before Black Friday, raises uncertainties that could weigh on consumer confidence."
This caution is also reflected in the Consumer Confidence Index, down for the third consecutive month in August, as households anticipate a further surge in food inflation and rising energy costs.
As Sarah Bradbury of the Institute of Grocery Distribution summarized in the Guardian: "Glimmers of hope exist, between lower rates and easing on home loans, but consumers remain under emotional and financial pressure."
Technical analysis of GBP/USD: Bearish breakout threatens the cable
GBP/USD 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet
The GBP/USD pair issued a bearish technical signal on Thursday, breaking its channel from below towards 1.3620. This move also triggered a bearish acceleration towards the 100-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, which currently stands at 1.3527.
A move below could then encourage further downward pressure towards the August 11 and August 22 lows at 1.3400, before the September low at 1.3333.
On the upside, any short-term rebound must first reiterate the bullish channel above 1.3620 before considering a test of the high brone around 1.3750.
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.36%
|0.71%
|0.70%
|0.23%
|0.68%
|1.44%
|0.44%
|EUR
|-0.36%
|0.21%
|0.33%
|-0.11%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|0.11%
|GBP
|-0.71%
|-0.21%
|0.12%
|-0.33%
|0.06%
|0.89%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|-0.70%
|-0.33%
|-0.12%
|-0.46%
|-0.09%
|0.72%
|-0.23%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|0.11%
|0.33%
|0.46%
|0.43%
|1.35%
|0.21%
|AUD
|-0.68%
|-0.29%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.43%
|0.91%
|-0.19%
|NZD
|-1.44%
|-1.18%
|-0.89%
|-0.72%
|-1.35%
|-0.91%
|-0.97%
|CHF
|-0.44%
|-0.11%
|0.11%
|0.23%
|-0.21%
|0.19%
|0.97%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
