UK's NIESR cuts growth outlook for 2023, warns on living standards

Britain will dodge recession this year but its people will face the after-effects of a severe fall in living standards caused by surging inflation, which will leave millions struggling to pay their bills, academic researchers forecast on Wednesday per Reuters.
“Britain's National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 0.2% from 0.7% in its last forecast in November, and sees growth of 1.0% in 2024, down from 1.7%,” reported Reuters.
The news also quotes NIESR Director Jagjit Chadha saying that the forecasts painted "an incredibly depressing picture", particularly for living standards which are set to stagnate this year after falling sharply last year due to the surge in energy prices.
Key quotes
One in four British households would be unable to pay for food and energy without using up savings, borrowing or seeking other help in the 2023/24 financial year, up from one in five during the current year.
Overall, most Britons needed to accept that their incomes had fallen in real terms and could not be easily made up by higher pay, Chadha said - echoing a message from the Bank of England last week when it raised interest rates to a 14-year high of 4% to tackle inflation that is still above 10%.
The poorest 10% of Britons had seen a little drop in income - thanks to welfare benefits rising in line with inflation - but middle-income households faced a fall in real income of up to 13% or 4,000 pounds ($4,800) during the year to the end of March 2023.
NIESR's growth forecasts are somewhat more upbeat than those of the BoE and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which both forecast last week that Britain's economy would shrink in 2023.
Market reaction
The news fails to tame the GBP/USD prices as the Cable pair defends the previous day’s rebound from the one-month low, mildly bid around 1.2060 at the latest.
Also read: GBP/USD appears optimistic on UK PM Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle, mildly bid near 1.2050 amid mixed Fedspeak
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD marches towards 0.7000 as RBA aims to restrict policy further
The AUD/USD pair has extended its recovery above the immediate resistance of 0.6960 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to recapture the psychological resistance of 0.7000.
EUR/USD: Bullish Doji, Golden cross tease buyers above 1.0700
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0730 during inactive early trading hours of Wednesday, following a bounce off monthly low to post the bullish Doji candlestick on Tuesday.
Gold stays on bumpy bearish road on mixed Federal Reserve talks
Gold price (XAU/USD) stays defensive around $1,870, after the last two days’ failed attempt to rebound from $1,860, as market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and the geopolitical front. Adding confusion to the metal traders’ minds could be the lack of major data/events.
The Sandbox price explodes by 28% after partnering with Saudi Arabia DGA; another 27% jump on cards?
The Sandbox is considered the flagbearer of the Metaverse world, and the same is being recognized by individuals across the seas. As a result, the virtual world token is experiencing extreme bullishness, which could be harmful to the coin’s sustained rise if not within control.
Hawkish RBA still heading higher
Growth in Australia should be sturdy enough to avoid recession, and with inflation still elevated at the highest rate in over 30 years, we do not expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates from now through mid-2024.