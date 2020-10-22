UK’s Malthouse: Sunak to adjust course slightly on job support

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak may adjust course slightly on job support amid surging coronavirus cases in the country when he addresses the parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said in an interview with BBC News.

Additional quotes

“It’s our duty really to trim the sails of the ship as we go, and I think that’s what we’ll see.”

“People are filling MPs’ inboxes, with emails of distress and concern. That’s all being fed in.”

On Wednesday, the Guardian reported that Chancellor Sunak will roll out a fourth COVID-19 support package for the hard-hit companies in lockdown-affected regions.

Market implications

GBP/USD is off the lows, still under pressure around 1.3130, awaiting a fresh catalyst for a fresh rally towards 1.3200 and beyond. Brexit talks are likely to resume later on Thursday.