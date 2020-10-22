GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bull pennant breakout, golden cross on 1H chart point to more gains

- GBP/USD eyes a break above 1.3200 amid Brexit optimism.
- Bull pennant and golden cross confirmed on the hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI stays bullish still below the overbought region.
Amid the resumption of the Brexit negotiations officially and hopes of a potential deal by mid-November, GBP/USD rallied hard on Wednesday.
The spot hit fresh six-week highs of 1.3178 before correcting towards 1.3100 this Friday. At the press time, the cable trades flat at 1.3143, poised for a fresh rally towards the 1.3200 level and beyond amid a bullish technical setup.
The major has confirmed a bull pennant breakout as well as a golden cross on the hourly sticks, opening doors for a test of levels above 1.3300.
On its journey northwards, the GBP bulls could face an initial hurdle at Wednesday’s high of 1.3178, above which the psychological 1.3200 magnate could be put to test.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bullish area at 66.67, allowing for additional upside.
On the flip side, the upward-sloping 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at 1.3131 is likely to offer immediate support.
The pattern will likely get invalidated should the price close below the falling trendline support at 1.3119 on an hourly basis. The next downside support is aligned at the 50-HMA of 1.3034.
All in all, the path of least resistance is to the upside.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3144
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2929
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2851
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3177
|Previous Daily Low
|1.294
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2851
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure around 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains as Brexit talks restart
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.31, consolidating its gains as intense Brexit talks restart in London, aiming to reach an accord by mid-November. Rising UK coronavirus cases and political uncertainty in the US are keeping the safe-haven dollar bid.
Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise
Gold struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday.
Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed
Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.
WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA
WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.