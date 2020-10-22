GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bull pennant breakout, golden cross on 1H chart point to more gains

By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD eyes a break above 1.3200 amid Brexit optimism. 
  • Bull pennant and golden cross confirmed on the hourly chart.
  • Hourly RSI stays bullish still below the overbought region.

Amid the resumption of the Brexit negotiations officially and hopes of a potential deal by mid-November, GBP/USD rallied hard on Wednesday.

The spot hit fresh six-week highs of 1.3178 before correcting towards 1.3100 this Friday. At the press time, the cable trades flat at 1.3143, poised for a fresh rally towards the 1.3200 level and beyond amid a bullish technical setup.

The major has confirmed a bull pennant breakout as well as a golden cross on the hourly sticks, opening doors for a test of levels above 1.3300.

On its journey northwards, the GBP bulls could face an initial hurdle at Wednesday’s high of 1.3178, above which the psychological 1.3200 magnate could be put to test.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bullish area at 66.67, allowing for additional upside.

On the flip side, the upward-sloping 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at 1.3131 is likely to offer immediate support.

The pattern will likely get invalidated should the price close below the falling trendline support at 1.3119 on an hourly basis. The next downside support is aligned at the 50-HMA of 1.3034.

All in all, the path of least resistance is to the upside.

GBP/USD: Hourly chart

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3144
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2929
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2851
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3177
Previous Daily Low 1.294
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2851
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3326
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3475

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

