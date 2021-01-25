UK's Hancock: Early signs that actions we are taking are working

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that they are observing some early signs suggesting that the actions they have taken so far are working, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The vaccine supply is tight."

"Health service can deliver every vaccine made available to it."

"This is not a moment to ease up."

"New variants have made fight tougher."

"The UK variant is spreading 30-70% more easily."

"Variants reinforce that we must be cautious."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.3670.