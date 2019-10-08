UK’s Gove: EU must engage seriously to get a Brexit deal

Michael Gove, a Conservative politician and the Cabinet Office Minister who is in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, crossed the wires last minutes, speaking before the British parliament.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“We hope that the EU will engage with us seriously, and in getting out these proposals we’ve moved, and it is now time for the EU to move too.”

“If it does, then there is still every chance we can leave with a new deal. However, if the EU does not move, this government is prepared to leave without a deal on the 31st.”

Amid Brexit talks collapsing and a Brexit deal seemingly impossible, the sentiment around the pound remains undermined, with GBP/USD testing bulls’ commitment ahead of the 1.22 handle.