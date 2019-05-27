UK's Corbyn: Won't back a prepackaged version of the same old deal - Reuters

Reuters reports the recent comments from the UK opposition Labour Party leader Corbyn, as he backs the case for a general election or a second referendum.

Key Quotes:

“With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote.”

“Over the coming days we will have conversations across our party and movement, and reflect on these results on both sides of the Brexit divide.”