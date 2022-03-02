Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy: Russia can't win Ukraine with bombs, strikes and rockets

“Russia can't win Ukraine with bombs, strikes and rockets,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a national address on Thursday.

He went onto say that “almost 6,000 Russians have been killed in 6 days of war.”

Meanwhile, Russian media outlets report that the “Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations with Russia.”

“Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will reportedly still take place - while the time has not yet been determined, it may be Wednesday evening,” RT reported.

These above headlines squash the report from Interfax that the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks may take place at the end of this week.

However, when Ukraine's Presidential Adviser was asked about date for more talks with Russia, he said, “it's under discussion,” adding that “substantial agenda is needed.”

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains tepid and the US dollar attracts safe-haven bids amid looming Russia-Ukraine risks.

USD/RUB has shot through the roof once again, currently trading at 117.00, up over 6% on the day.