Ukraine Armed Forces Command: Russian forces ready to attack in Donetsk and Kherson regions

Ukraine's Armed Forces Command said on Wednesday that Russian forces are ready to attack in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions of the country, reported Reuters. Russia recently pulled forces out of Ukraine's north, in essence giving up on its efforts to take Ukraine's capital Kyiv and is now switching its focus to securing the rest of the eastern Donbas region (of which Donetsk is a part), as well as more territory in the south.
The US and its NATO allies have in recent days pledged to send additional arms to Ukraine to aid them in their defense against Russia, though Russia on Wednesday threatened to attack any such US/NATO convoys transporting weapons in Ukraine.
