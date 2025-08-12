UK Unemployment Rate steadies at 4.7% in the quarter to June vs. 4.7% expected

The UK Unemployment Rate arrived at 4.7% in three months to June.

The Claimant Count Change for Britain stood at -6.2K in July.

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3440 after mixed UK employment data.

The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment steadied at 4.7% in the three months to June after reporting 4.7% in the quarter to May, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday.

The data came in line the market consensus of 4.7%.

Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits decreased 6.2K in July, compared with a revised decrease of 15.5K in June, below the expected 20.8K figure.

The Employment Change data came in at 239K in June versus 134K in May.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK increased 5.0% three months year-over-year (3M YoY) in June versus a 5.0% growth booked previously. The market forecast was for a 5.0% reading.

Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings, including Bonus, ticked up by 4.6% in the same period after a rise of 5.0% in the quarter through May. The data came in worse than the estimate of 4.7%.

GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts some buyers following the UK employment report. The pair is trading 0.05% higher on the day at 1.3440, as of writing.