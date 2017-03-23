UK retail sales likely to register a 0.2% m/m gain - TDS

UK retail sales likely to register a 0.2% m/m gain - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Research Team at TDS explains that the UK retail sales haven’t seen any growth since October, so markets will be watching closely to see if this is the beginning of a pattern or whether we finally see a rebound in February.
Key Quotes
“We’re looking for a 0.2% m/m gain (mkt 0.4%), neither of which would be that impressive on the back of a nearly 3% fall in sales over the last three months. This will leave markets feeling a bit more worried about a deeper slowdown in consumer spending after it was the only driver of economic growth in 2016.”