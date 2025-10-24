UK Preliminary Services PMI improves to 51.1 in October vs. 51 expected

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in October from 46.2 in September. The data beat the expected 46.6 figure in the reported period.

Meanwhile, the Preliminary UK Services Business Activity Index accelerated to 51.1 in October versus September’s 50.8 while outpacing the market forecast of 51.

Market reaction

The Pound Sterling remains uninspired by the UK PMI data, as GBP/USD loses 0.05% on the day to 1.3315, as of writing.