UK Preliminary Services PMI improves to 51.1 in October vs. 51 expected
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in October from 46.2 in September. The data beat the expected 46.6 figure in the reported period.
Meanwhile, the Preliminary UK Services Business Activity Index accelerated to 51.1 in October versus September’s 50.8 while outpacing the market forecast of 51.
Market reaction
The Pound Sterling remains uninspired by the UK PMI data, as GBP/USD loses 0.05% on the day to 1.3315, as of writing.
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.