UK Preliminary Services PMI improves to 51.1 in October vs. 51 expected

Dhwani Mehta

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in October from 46.2 in September. The data beat the expected 46.6 figure in the reported period.

Meanwhile, the Preliminary UK Services Business Activity Index accelerated to 51.1 in October versus September’s 50.8 while outpacing the market forecast of 51.

Market reaction

The Pound Sterling remains uninspired by the UK PMI data, as GBP/USD loses 0.05% on the day to 1.3315, as of writing.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.08%0.28%0.20%0.28%0.16%0.10%
EUR-0.08%0.00%0.21%0.14%0.21%0.09%0.02%
GBP-0.08%0.00%0.20%0.13%0.21%0.08%0.03%
JPY-0.28%-0.21%-0.20%-0.06%0.01%-0.12%-0.18%
CAD-0.20%-0.14%-0.13%0.06%0.07%-0.06%-0.12%
AUD-0.28%-0.21%-0.21%-0.01%-0.07%-0.12%-0.20%
NZD-0.16%-0.09%-0.08%0.12%0.06%0.12%-0.06%
CHF-0.10%-0.02%-0.03%0.18%0.12%0.20%0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.


Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD holds its rebound above 1.1600 in European trading on Friday. Surprisingly strong German and Eurozone PMI data lend support to the Euro, while the US Dollar trades with caution ahead of the US CPI inflation data and US-China trade talks. 

GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel above 1.3300 in the European session on Friday. Upbeat Retail Sales and October PMI data from the UK help the pair hold its ground ahead of the all-important September inflation report from the US.

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold hangs near $4,100 early Friday, stalling the previous rebound to near $4,160. US Dollar rises with US Treasury yields as geopolitical tensions propel Oil prices. Technically, Gold appears at a critical juncture and awaits US CPI data for fresh trading impetus.

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Markets will look for fresh signs of how President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Fed interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

