UK PM strikes secret deal with DUP in 'Final Brexit Offer' - Guardian

The Guardian has reported that the proposal that Ireland would have “two borders for four years” once the transition period ends after 2020 is likely to receive a frosty welcome in EU capitals. However, The Guardian also reports that the DUP sources have confirmed that the party is largely “content” with the proposals, which are believed to still include a lot of elements the backstop – a major concession for the party.

Johnson set up a high-stakes fortnight of talks with a threat that he will press ahead with a no-deal exit if the EU27 fails to engage with his plans. The broadcaster RTÉ quoted an Irish government source saying Johnson’s deal, as reported on Tuesday evening, would not be acceptable to Dublin. However, DUP sources have confirmed that the party is largely “content” with the proposals, which are believed to still include a lot of elements the backstop – a major concession for the party.

FX implications

The report is contrary to earlier sentiment surrounding the leaked RTE news reporting on the deal, and as ever, we can expect more conflicting headlines to make for a treacherous market in GBP.

Earlier, the Irish Foreign Minister was being reported saying that if there is a proposal that involves customs checks on the island of Ireland, 'that in itself is bad faith'. Ireland’s deputy prime minister dismissed it as being a non-starter in a tweet just before midnight where he said it was the time that the EU and Ireland had a “serious proposal”. Anyhow, for the mean time, this is more hopeful and positive for GBP.

