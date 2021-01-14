UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Phase two vaccinations to include those at risk of higher exposure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday that the second phase of the vaccination programme will look at targeted vaccination for those at risk of higher COVID-19 exposure, as reported by Reuters.

The spokesman further noted that minister met earlier in the day to consider measures to prevent the introduction of the Brazilian COVID variant.

According to the BBC, the UK government is planning to ban travel from Brazil and several other countries in South American.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index showed no immediate reaction and was last seen gaining 0.5% on the day at 6,778.