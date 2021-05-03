UK PM Johnson: Will be able to go ahead with restriction loosening on June 21

"On June 21, feels as though we will be able to go ahead with restriction loosening," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "Looks to me like on June 21, we'll be able to dispense with 1 metre-plus social distancing rule."
Regarding international travel, Johnson noted that there will be some opening up on May 17 but added that they need to be as cautious as they can.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.12% on the day at 6,969.
