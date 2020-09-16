UK PM Johnson: We don't have enough testing capacity

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on Wednesday that they don't have enough coronavirus testing capacity and noted that they look to reach 500,000 testing capacity by the end of October.

Additional takeaways

"We would like to test everyone who wants one."

"People are using tests so they can resume a normal life."

"Testing is for those who have symptoms."

"Top priority will be for those who have symptoms."

"Official inquiry would not be a good use of time right now."

Market reaction

The GBPUSD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.82% on a daily basis at 1.2992.