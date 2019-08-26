UK PM Johnson to send Chief Brexit adviser David Frost to Brussels on Wednesday – The Telegraph

Following the news that the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s claim that the members of the Parliaments (MPs) cannot block a no-deal exit and refusal to rule out proroguing the parliament for a no-deal Brexit, The telegraph came out with a report that PM Johnson is will send his chief Brexit adviser to Brussels on Wednesday, as he said EU leaders “want this thing done”.

The report cited increased pace of Brexit talks between the EU and British officials ever since the UK PM visited the EU.

FX implications

Despite witnessing a lack of market response to the news, mainly due to the Asian traders’ concentration on the trade war, the developments can be seen as price positive for the British Pound (GBP).