UK PM Johnson to send Chief Brexit adviser David Frost to Brussels on Wednesday – The Telegraph

Following the news that the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s claim that the members of the Parliaments (MPs) cannot block a no-deal exit and refusal to rule out proroguing the parliament for a no-deal Brexit, The telegraph came out with a report that PM Johnson is will send his chief Brexit adviser to Brussels on Wednesday, as he said EU leaders “want this thing done”.
The report cited increased pace of Brexit talks between the EU and British officials ever since the UK PM visited the EU.
FX implications
Despite witnessing a lack of market response to the news, mainly due to the Asian traders’ concentration on the trade war, the developments can be seen as price positive for the British Pound (GBP).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.1100 level as the good mood prevails
The EUR/USD pair is losing the 1.1100 figure as US indexes reach fresh daily highs on the back of a U-turn in sentiment. Market players now a bit more confident about the US-China trade relationship, despite tensions remain.
GBP/USD under pressure nearing 1.2200
The Sterling is being weighed by UK PM Johnson’s comments, insisting on the need of removing the Irish backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement and while ramping up preparations for a no-deal scenario.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh session tops - around the 106.40 region - during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated around 40-pips in the last hour. The strong intraday recovery of over 150-pips faltered near 100-hour EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
Gold bulls take profits as Dollar firms and US stocks firm-up
The price of gold has run into resistance as markets in the US firm up following a sour end on Friday. Gold prices have been reacting to President Donald Trump and Chinese officials playing down the recent escalation in trade tensions.
The Fed pleases no one
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s measured consideration of the central bank’s role in promoting economic growth in an atmosphere of trade conflict, market volatility and Presidential admonitions satisfied no one.