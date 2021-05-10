UK PM Johnson to make statement on Monday about covid reopening

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later on Monday on covid reopening, the country’s Junior Minister Nadine Dorries said, per Reuters.

PM Johnson is expected to make a statement about how the country will move into the next phase of reopening from the COVID-19 lockdown.

With about a third of the UK’s adult population fully vaccinated and a continued drop in new infections, the economic recovery appears on a solid footing.

GBP/USD reaction

The next phase of covid reopening in the UK is likely to further boost the sentiment around the pound.

GBP/USD rallies 0.69% on a daily basis, sitting at the highest levels in three months near 1.4070 amid encouraging outcome of the UK local election.

