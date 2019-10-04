UK PM Johnson spokeswoman: It’s clear all sides want a Brexit deal

While speaking to reporters on Friday, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's spokeswoman said that it was clear that all sides wanted a Brexit deal.
"We are ready to talk at any point including over the weekend," the spokeswoman added. "The PM sees proposals as a broad landing zone in which a deal can take shape."
When asked whether the government will publish the legal text, the spokeswoman said that they have put it forward confidentially and they will consider publishing it.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2320, losing 0.06% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, consolidating the gains a series of disappointing US figures. US Non-Farm Payrolls carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.
GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
USD/JPY struggles below 107.00 handle, NFP awaited
A late recovery in the US equity markets helped bounce off lows on Thursday. Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US NFP report.
Gold up little, lacks follow-through as focus remains on NFP
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Friday, albeit remained well below the overnight swing high to over one-week tops. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s important release of the NFP report.
Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Meager job growth likely – Five EUR/USD scenarios
Fears are growing that American hiring is slowing down – that has already hurt the dollar – but can EUR/USD rise? September's Non-Farm Payrolls report is eyed with fear and may trigger more volatility than normal – breaking the trend of relatively muted reactions.