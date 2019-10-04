UK PM Johnson spokeswoman: It’s clear all sides want a Brexit deal

While speaking to reporters on Friday, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's spokeswoman said that it was clear that all sides wanted a Brexit deal.

"We are ready to talk at any point including over the weekend," the spokeswoman added. "The PM sees proposals as a broad landing zone in which a deal can take shape."

When asked whether the government will publish the legal text, the spokeswoman said that they have put it forward confidentially and they will consider publishing it.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2320, losing 0.06% on the day.