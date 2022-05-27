UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson voices his concern over the country’s economic outlook, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
Key quotes
“See a difficult period ahead for the economy.”
“The UK can avoid a recession.”
“Do not want to see a return to 1970's 'wage-price' spiral.”
Asked if the UK was heading for recession, PM Johnson said " not necessarily at all”.
Market reaction
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2600, having hit a daily low of 1.2587 in the last hour. The spot is still up 0.07% on the day.
