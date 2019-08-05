UK PM Johnson pledges extra £1.8bn for NHS – Sky News

Despite warnings from the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility, the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson pledged an additional £1.8bn for the National Health Service (NHS), as reported by the Sky News.

The news report also quoted the PM while saying that the funding is due to Britain's "strong economic performance".

The money will mean roughly £3.5m per week this year and will be added to Theresa May's promised £33.9bn annual increase by 2023/24, the new piece mentions.

FX implications

While the GBP/USD pair is already bearing the burden of increased odds for a no-deal Brexit, such news/updates can weigh additional downside pressure on the cable.