UK PM Johnson: Longer this situation goes on more likely no-deal exit is

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the EU is not compromising at all on the Withdrawal Agreement and added the longer this situation goes on the more likely it is for the UK to come out of the EU without a deal.

"The more the EU thinks parliament can block a no-deal, the less likely they are to compromise," Johnson added. "In the end, our friends in Europe and in parliament will see it is vital to get on and do Brexit." The PM further reiterated that they will be coming out of the EU on October 31.

The GBP/USD pair pulled away from daily highs on Johnson's remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2075, still adding 0.15% on the day.